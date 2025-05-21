Stroh holds narrow lead in race for Oregon City School Board Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

This article has been updated to reflect the latest results as of Wednesday afternoon.

Incumbent Michele Lee Stroh is maintaining a slight lead in the race for position 1 on the Oregon City School Board, based on the latest returns.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stroh leads Heidi Chang 51-49 with 8,085 votes counted.

Members of the seven-member board serve four-year terms. The board votes on budgets, policy proposals and the development of capital construction bonds. Last fall, the current board helped the Oregon City School District successfully pass a new capital bond that will rebuild every elementary school in Oregon City.

The races for two other board positions were uncontested.

Current board vice-chair Michael Canchola ran unopposed for reelection to position 3. Canchola was elected in 2021 and is a graduate of Oregon City High School.

The incumbent board member for position 4, Debbie Hays, did not run for reelection. Ryan Pitz, a Gaffney Lane parent, site council and PTO member, ran unopposed for that position.