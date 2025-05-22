Movie made by Oregon City filmmakers to host hometown premiere Published 5:23 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

From Oregon City High School to the silver screen.

Next week, three OCHS alumni are hosting a hometown premiere of “Raging Midlife,” which was filmed around Oregon City and Portland.

The movie follows Mark and Alex, two middle-aged friends, during their quest to recover the tank top worn by their childhood wrestling hero, Raging Abraham Lincoln, although their hero’s daughter has different plans for the purple tank top.

The hometown premiere of “Raging Midlife” will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 29 at Regal Hilltop Cinemas in Oregon City. The screening will include deleted scenes and a Q-and-A with the cast and crew.

Producer and actor Nicholas Costa, lead actor Matt Zak and director Rob Taylor all attended OCHS together in the late 1990s. The film features Costa and Zak playing the pair of old friends, as well as Paula Abdul, Eddie Griffin and Walter Koenig.

Local filming locations include the Clackamas River (subbing in for a waterfall) Oaks Amusement Park, Huber’s Cafe in downtown Portland and an old rental mansion property in Oregon City that overlooks the Willamette River.

“We’re an example of local kids that created an indie movie,” said Zak. “We didn’t grow up with the silver spoon. We grew up in a great place called Oregon City. Aside from it being a really good time, laugh out loud, it also shows what can be done with the right attitude, the right friends and the right ambition.”

Costa remembers meeting Taylor because the aspiring director started a high school film club.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, these guys make cool movies.’ We should make a remake of ‘Army of Darkness’ with a castle and a bunch of skeletons for spring break. And then we did, right there in Redland,” said Costa.

Twenty-five years later, the friends continue to work together on projects like “Raging Midlife.”

“It’s about collaboration,” said Costa. “I think we had built this rapport in high school, and just carried it with us for the next 25 years that we’ve been making these movies together.”

“Nik and Rob both have a great quality of, ‘You can’t tell us we can’t do it because we’re going to make it happen,’” added Zak.

“Raging Midlife” was no different, with the production casting big names like Abdul and Griffin.

“It’s a little surreal that we’ve gotten to this point, being in the news and getting people like Paula Abdul and Eddie Griffin and Walter Koenig involved,” said Zak. “I kind of always had a feeling in the back of my mind, we’re just going to continue doing this and it’s only going to get bigger and better.”

Watch the trailer for “Raging Midlife” here.