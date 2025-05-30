Oregon falls back into drought, wildfire threat increases Published 2:32 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The warm and dry weather is starting to catch up with the Pacific Northwest as parts of the Beaver State fall back into drought.

Above-average tempers, dry skies, and a growing rain deficit over the last few months are to blame for the moderate drought conditions returning. Western Oregon and the Blue Mountains of eastern Oregon are now under a moderate drought. This comes after weeks of abnormally dry conditions residing over these same areas.

The wildfire threat is now on the rise as the summer drying trend gets underway, drought returns, and temperatures warm. The final week of May has already brought several small fires to central and eastern Oregon. That’s where the wildfire threat will likely increase if the hot and dry conditions remain.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their story can be found at koin.com.