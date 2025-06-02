Oregon City equestrian team takes first at state championship Published 4:35 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

The Oregon City High School equestrian team had another first-place showing at the OHSET State Championship.

During the meet, which was held May 8-11 at the Deschutes County Expo in Redmond, Oregon City swept the Large Team High Point for the fourth year in a row. The Pioneers scored a total of 440 points to take first overall, while Philomath earned second place with 302 points and Canby had 282 points to take third.

The meet included 100 high schools and over 500 athletes competing. Individually, junior Lilly Zuber won in the keyhole category for the third year in a row. She also won the high point for team contributor and reserve high point in timed events.

Those taking top honors in individual events included:

Callie Arnold: third working rancher

Ava Thomas: third saddleseat, sixth showmanship, seventh in hand trail

Lilly Zuber: third figure 8, sixth barrels

Chelsea Challenger: 13th keyhole

Aubrey Hubel: reserve state champion steer daubing, seventh pole bending

Evelyn Grzemkowski: third driving, sixth dressage

Mary Jolma: fourth driving

Josie Davis: fourth in hand trail, fifth driving

Harleigh O’Leary: seventh jumping, 15th figure 8

Chloie Strausbaugh: 13th saddleseat

Braelee Borden: 12th steer daubing

Top honors in team events included:

Reserve state champions team Canadian flags with a time of 34.945 seconds: Lillian Zuber, Callie Arnold, Braelee Borden, Evelyn Grzemkowski

Reserve state champions two man birangle with a time of 25.847 seconds: Lilly Zuber, Callie Arnold

Bronze medal freestyle drill: Braelee Borden, Sophia Carson, Esther Hoffmann-Miramontes, Evelyn Grzemkowski, Harleigh O’Leary, Chloie Strausbaugh

Bronze medal IHOR: Lilly Zuber, Josie Davis, Evelyn Grzemkowski, Mary Jolma

Fourth team versatility: Lilly Zuber, Callie Arnold, Ava Thomas, Mary Jolma

Next up will be the Pacific Northwest Invitational Championships June 20-22 in Redmond. The top Washington and top Oregon athletes will face off for the regional competition. Oregon City has 12 athletes qualified for the last meet of the season.