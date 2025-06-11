Portland Trail Blazers fill out coaching staff with announcement of three hires Published 1:19 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers filled out the rest of head coach Chauncey Billups’ staff in an announcement Wednesday.

Three open positions were filled by Tiago Splitter, Patrick St. Andrews and Quinton Crawford, as well as Leron Black moving from the Rip City Remix to become a player development coach for the Blazers.

Splitter, St. Andrews and Crawford are taking over for Roy Rogers and Chris Fleming who were let go following the 2024-2025 season. Jonah Herscu is another assistant off the bench as he is becoming the Rip City Remix head coach for next season.

Splitter is a former NBA player primarily for the San Antonio Spurs where he played five seasons and helped the Spurs win the 2014 NBA title. He also played a season for Atlanta and Philadelphia.

As for coaching, Splitter spent five years in the Brooklyn Nets organization where he started as a scout before becoming a player development coach.

Splitter left the Nets in 2023 and spent the 2023-2024 season as an assistant with the Houston Rockets. After that, he went overseas to coach Paris Basketball this past season as the head coach.

Paris Basketball plays in the top division in France and joined the EuroLeague this past year. Splitter helped the team go 23-7 in France and win the French Cup, along with a 19-15 overall record in EuroLeague and quarterfinal exit in the postseason.

St. Andrews has been an NBA assistant since 2017 when he first broke through with the Atlanta Hawks. He spent 2018-2023 with the Milwaukee Bucks, helping them win the 2021 NBA Finals along the way.

Most recently, St. Andrews has spent the last two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Crawford comes to Portland with some championship pedigree as well. His first year as an assistant in the NBA was with the Los Angeles Lakers, which went from 2019-2022 and included the 2020 NBA title.

Following the Lakers, Crawford joined the Dallas Mavericks staff for a year and then spent 2023-2024 with the Phoenix Suns.

Last year, Crawford became the head coach of the Stockton Kings and helped guide them to the NBA G League championship.

Those three will join fellow assistants Nate Bjorkgren and Ronnie Burrell on the bench alongside Billups after the two were hired last offseason.

It’s a completely new bench from when Billups started as the Blazers hope to build on a 15-win improvement in 2024-2025 that saw Portland go 36-46 and finish in a tie for 11th in the Western Conference.