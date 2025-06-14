Pickathon announces schedule for 2025 festival Published 1:12 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

The 2025 Pickathon indie music festival at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley has released its schedule.

It’s the schedule for music, DJ sets and family programming. It can be found here.

It’s the 25th anniversary Pickathon and takes place July 31-Aug. 3, and it features more than 55 artists, five DJ stations and a full slate of family friendly activities.

Every artist plays two sets. There is Daydream-sponsored DJ programming that will be playing throughout the festival in each neighborhood. Family programming promises to keep you (and kids) busy.

The more prominent musical acts are Portugal. The Man, Greensky Bluegrass, Fruit Bats, Haley Heynderickx, Taj Mahal, Surprise Chef, Reyna Tropical and Ocie Elliott.

More schedules are on the way for comedy, wellness and curation. Tickets, including day passes, are available here.