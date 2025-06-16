College World Series preview: Oregon State baseball vs. Louisville Published 6:54 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

We’ve got an Omaha rematch on our hands!

Following a loss to No. 13 Coastal Carolina, No. 8 Oregon State baseball (48-15-1) faces Louisville (41-23) for the second time at the 2025 College World Series, with both the Beavers and Cardinals playing an elimination game Tuesday, June 17 at Charles Schwab Stadium.

Led by sixth-year head coach Mitch Canham, the Beavers are back in Omaha for the first time since beating Arkansas in 2018 for the national championship. The three-time national champions (2006, 2007, 2018) are making their eighth appearance at the College World Series, with 2025 marking Canham’s first trip to Charles Schwab Field as the program’s head coach.

Oregon State enters the eight-team field as the third-highest seeded team, checking in as the No. 8 national seed behind only No. 3 Arkansas (48-13) and No. 6 LSU (48-15). No. 13 Coastal Carolina (53-11) and No. 15 UCLA (47-16) make up the remainder of the five nationally-seeded programs. Unseeded squads Arizona (44-19, two-seed in the Eugene Regional), Louisville (44-20; two-seed, Nashville Regional) and Murray State (44-15; four-seed, Oxford Regional) fill out the eight-team field.

What Channel is Oregon State vs. Louisville baseball on?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Sling, FUBO, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV

Radio: Beaver Sports Network

Oregon State and Louisville’s matchup will be broadcast on ESPN and available to stream through various streaming services that offer live TV options. Links to streaming services with free trial options are linked above. Mike Parker of the Beaver Sports Network will call the game for radio.

Oregon State vs. Louisville baseball start time

Date: Tuesday, June 17

Time: 11 a.m. PT

Starting matchups: TBA vs. TBA

The Beavers and Cardinals will play the first of two games on Tuesday. The winner will advance to play No. 13 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, the loser will be eliminated.

Neither team announced a starting pitcher in game notes released Monday afternoon.

Scouting Louisville

How the Cardinals got to Omaha

Louisville rounded out the regular season with a 35-20 record and a 15-15 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals headed into the ACC tournament as the 10th-seeded squad before a first-round loss to Pittsburgh sent head coach Dan McDonnell’s squad back to Kentucky to await their Selection Monday fate.

Louisville checked into No. 1-overall seed Vanderbilt’s Nashville Regional as a two-seed and got hot at the right time. Taking advantage of the hosting Commodores’ struggles, the Cardinals rattled off three-straight wins, beating East Tennessee State 8-3 on Friday, Vanderbilt 3-2 on Saturday and Wright State 6-0 on Sunday.

With neither Vanderbilt or No. 16 Southern Mississippi winning their regionals, Louisville hosted Miami (also a two-seed) at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cardinals won the series in three games, punching their ticket to Omaha with a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Sunday, June 8.

Their advancement to the College World Series is the eighth trip to Omaha under McDonnell and in program history, previously having done so in 2007, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019. Louisville has never won a national championship.

The Cardinals dropped their first game at the 2025 College World Series on Friday to Oregon State when Beavers outfielder Gavin Turley hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning. Louisville trailed Arizona 3-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth in its Sunday elimination game, but rattled off six runs on the Wildcats’ bullpen in the eighth to pick up the 8-3 win and stay alive.

Usual Suspects

Potential starting pitchers

Louisville

LHP Justin West (2-2, 5.82 ERA)

RHP Brennyn Cutts (3-1, 4.89)

The Cardinals burned their third starter, RHP Tucker Biven, for a four-inning relief stint out of the bullpen against Arizona. The gamble paid off with Louisville advancing and Biven earning the win, but leaves the pitching staff short-handed heading into Tuesday’s game.

Louisville has only employed nine pitchers in the postseason and will likely have to scrape together 27 outs with several arms. Cutts has thrown 4.2 innings between the regional and super regional, but hasn’t appeared in the Men’s College World Series yet. West threw 33 pitches in 1.2 scoreless innings of work against the Beavers on Friday. Cutts has started one game this season, while West has two under his belt.

A relief appearance from staff ace Patrick Forbes (101 pitches vs. Oregon State on Friday) wouldn’t be out of the question with the right-hander entering Tuesday’s elimination game on four-days rest.

Oregon State

RHP James DeCremer (3-0, 5.34)

RHP Eric Segura (8-2, 4.71)

LHP Nelson Keljo (3-2, 3.74)

Oregon State’s deep bullpen gives the Beavers a lot of flexibility heading into the matchup.

Segura is the only one of the trio to have already had an outing in Omaha, recording two outs on 14 pitches against the Cardinals in Friday’s win.

DeCremer has started two elimination games for the Beavers, pitching against USC on June 2 in game seven of the Corvallis Regional and game three of the Corvallis Super Regional against Florida State. Keljo has worked out the bullpen since the start of May against Hawai’i, but has 10 starts this year under his belt and — like DeCremer — hasn’t thrown at the College World Series yet.

Louisville Projected lineup

Alex Alicea, So. — SS

Lucas Moore, So. — CF

Matt Klien, Jr. — C

Jake Munroe, Jr. — 3B

Eddie King Jr., Sr. — LF/RF/DH

Tague Davis, Fr. — 1B

Zion Rose, So. — LF/DH

Garret Pike, Sr. — RF/DH

Kamau Neighbors, Sr. — 2B

Oregon State projected lineup

Trent Caraway, So. — 3B

Aiva Arquette, Jr. — SS

Gavin Turley, Jr. — LF

Wilson Weber, Sr. — C

AJ Singer, Jr. — 2B

Tyce Peterson, Jr. — DH

Jacob Krieg, Jr. — 1B

Canon Reeder, Jr. — CF

Easton Talt, Jr. — RF

Outlook for Oregon State

The Beavers are 5-0 in elimination games this postseason and have a run differential of +48 in such contests. It shouldn’t take much more than that to show just how comfortable Beavers’ head coach Mitch Canham’s squad is when playing with their backs to the wall.

Louisville has been hard to ignore in Omaha, giving the Beavers’ a scare by tying the game in the top of the ninth before Turley’s eventual walk-off hit. The Cardinals put the same come-from-behind performance together against Arizona, delivering the knock-out punch that time.

Louisville will be looking to get runners on base and tap into its ability to create chaos on the bases, while the Beavers will be looking to keep the defense settled down and avoid the errors that plagued them in the loss to Coastal Carolina. Both squads will be hoping to chase an atypical starter off the mound early and find length out of the bullpen.

Oregon State and Louisville’s elimination game rematch begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17.

Full Bracket and first-pitch times

Friday, June 13

Game 1: No. 13 Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4

Game 2: No. 8 Oregon State 4, Louisville 3

Saturday, June 14

Game 3: No. 15 UCLA 6, Murray State 4

Game 4: No. 6 LSU 4, No. 3 Arkansas 1

Sunday, June 15

Game 5: Louisville 8, Arizona 3 (Arizona eliminated)

Game 6: No. 13 Coastal Carolina 6, No. 8 Oregon State 2

Monday, June 16

Game 7: No. 3 Arkansas 3, 0 Murray State (Murray State eliminated)

Game 8: No. 6 LSU vs. No. 15 UCLA — 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

Game 9: No. 8 Oregon State vs. Louisville — 11 a.m. (Elimination game)

Game 10: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 8 loser — 4 p.m. (Elimination game)

Wednesday, June 18

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina — 11 a.m.

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game Eight winner — 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 19

IF NECESSARY Game 12: TBD vs. TBD — TBD

IF NECESSARY Game 13: TBD vs. TBD — TBD

FINALS — Bracket One winner vs. Bracket Two winner

Game 1: 6 p.m., Saturday, June 21

Game 2: 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 22

IF NECESSARY: Game 3: 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 23