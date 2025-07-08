Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

June 26, 1930 – June 22, 2025 – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Lyle Read, who was born to Birt F. Read and Alice Maxfield-Read on June 26th, 1930, and left this world on June 22nd, 2025, at the age of 94, just (4) days shy of his 95th birthday. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, known for his strong character, wisdom, business acumen, and kindness.

Born in Corvallis, Oregon, Lyle Lynn Read grew up in Corvallis, the city that his great-grandfather, Thomas Read, had helped establish in the 1800s, after coming across the United States on the Oregon Trail. He was the youngest of four children, having three older sisters. His father was a mechanic who owned a garage in Corvallis, and Lyle started working there at the age of (12), assisting however he could. Lyle graduated from Corvallis High School in 1948 and went on to earn a degree in diesel mechanics from the Oregon Technological Institute (OTI), now called the Oregon Institute of Technology, in Klamath Falls, OR. After OTI, Lyle joined the US Army and served our country in Korea. He often reflected to his family about the men he shipped over with and the ones who did not come home. After returning from the Army, he went to Oregon State University, earning a degree in business, graduating in 1957 (GO BEAVS!). After graduating from OSU, he went to work for Tidewater Oil, now ConocoPhillips, in petroleum products sales, until 1960.

In 1957 Lyle met the love of his life, Joyce Jensen, and they were married at the Corvallis United Methodist Church, in Corvallis, OR on June 7th,1959. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Canby, in 1960, where Lyle started a very successful insurance agency which he retired from in 1986. He and Joyce lived in Canby, or were closely associated with it, for most of (65) years.

In 1963, Lyle and Joyce joined the Canby Christian Church, the church they called “their church”. Lyle became not only a member, but an active leader in various roles for most of his time there. Everyone who knew Lyle knew him as an extremely gifted leader, serving many years as an elder at the church as well as chairman of the board, and a trusted advisor to the other leaders and pastors. Lyle was proud to call Canby Christian “his church”, a term he used, literally, until the day he died.

Lyle dedicated his life to service in both the church and the community. He was vital part of the Lions Club in Canby, serving both as president of the local chapter and chairman of the Oregon Lions Sight Foundation, a role that gave him exposure to other clubs all over the state. He also was an active member of the Rotary Club for many years. Lyle also served on the Canby City Council, the Canby High School Board, and the board of directors of Canby Telephone/North Willamette Telecom. The thing he was most proud of in his service, however, was being part of a core group of business leaders who helped shape Canby into the thriving community it is today. He loved the City of Canby, and he loved being involved in the various events and activities that have made Canby a family community, not just another town.

Lyle was well known for his friendly demeanor and his generosity, especially to strangers and new people in the church and the community. There was never a holiday where there was not at least one new face at the family home, because he and Joyce believed hospitality to be part of their ministry. There was always room for one more at the Read table!

Mostly, Lyle loved his family. He was a wise and caring father to his children, a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, an active uncle to his nieces and nephews, and most of all an exceptional husband for nearly (66) years. His presence brought warmth and wisdom to all who knew him. His love of people, his church, his community, and his family will be greatly missed.

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, and is survived by his son Dan Read (Laura) of Monroe, WA, his daughter Marni Brooks (Ken) of Waldport, OR, his brother-in-law Keith Jensen of Canby, OR, as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and countless friends and loved ones. His care for others and his stalwart faith in his Lord Jesus Christ, is what defined him most, and will be remembered by all.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Canby Christian Church on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Canby Christian Church, in Lyle’s honor.