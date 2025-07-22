Wilsonville teen missing since Saturday, July 19 Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Wilsonville teenager Dylan Epstein is missing and was last seen on Saturday, July 19.

A former student of Meridian Creek Middle School, the 14-year-old’s last known location was at 29480 SW Volley St.

He was seen wearing red and black checkered shorts, a black T-shirt and white Crocs.

Epstein’s family posted on social media asking the community to reach out to them with any information.

As of Tuesday, July 22, the Wilsonville Police Department had no new information on Epstein’s location, according to his father Devon Epstein. WPD did not immediately respond for comment.

“If anyone sees him, please give me a call,” said Devon Epstein.

Those with information should contact either Devon Epstein at 503-209-9057,Terri Beard at 805-405-7020 or the Wilsonville Police Department at 503-655-8211.

This story will be updated as new information develops.